Doug Ford government tables bill to reverse Ontario urban boundary changes
The Doug Ford government has tabled legislation that will officially reverse changes to the urban boundaries of multiple cities while also ensuring “immunity” for those involved in the decision-making process.
Housing Minister Paul Calandra first said he would be introducing this legislation in mid-October after finding that changes to municipal official plans in a number of jurisdictions, including Halton, Peel and York regions, were not made “in a manner that maintains and reinforces public trust.”
“The process was one that I was just not comfortable with,” Calandra said at the time. “I think there was just a little bit too much involvement from individuals within the previous minister's office on the official plans in these areas.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In 2022, the Doug Ford government altered the official city plans of multiple municipalities in an effort to encourage more housing to be built.
The decision was highly criticized, with multiple mayors and city staff arguing the changes were not necessary to reach their individual housing targets. In some cases, they argued the changes would have negative environmental and financial impacts.
The legislation tabled Thursday will reverse the changes made to the municipalities of Barrie, Belleville, Guelph, Hamilton, Ottawa, and Peterborough, Wellington County, and the regional municipalities of Halton, Niagara, Peel, Waterloo and York.
Construction that has already received a building permit would be able to continue, officials said, and applications for in-progress projects seeking planning permissions such as zoning amendments would also continue to be processed; however it would need to conform to each municipality’s official plans.
Municipalities have until Dec. 7 to submit information about projects already underway or to provide information about any modifications they would like to see. After that date, it is possible some official plans may be changed yet again.
In a statement, Calandra cited the need to “be more ambitious,” adding the mayors and heads of council he has already heard from have agreed with that declaration.
“I look forward to receiving feedback from our municipal partners about changes to the original official plans and amendments. As they prepare this feedback, and in the spirit of being more ambitious, I am urging our municipal partners to prioritize increasing density, especially near transit.”
Certain changes made by the province will not be reversed as part of this legislation, including provisions to protect the Greenbelt, strengthen Indigenous relations, and ensure safe drinking water.
The province is also not reversing certain changes to the official plans of Peel Region and Halton Region to protect the Highway 413 corridor.
IMMUNITY FOR MZOs
Officials say the bill will also “introduce immunity provisions to help mitigate legal risk for municipalities and the province resulting from this legislation.”
As such, it would amend the Planning Act to offer protections related to the making, amending or revoking of minister’s zoning orders (MZOs).
“While no specific changes to MZOs are currently being made, this provision would help mitigate risk should revocations be necessary as the ministry reviews a use it or lose it policy.”
Calandra has previously said his office will be conducting a review of MZOs as part of a larger overhaul of the ministry. The auditor general has also opened up an investigation into the government’s use of the zoning tool, which allows the province to re-zone a piece of land and override municipal development constrictions.
This new immunity would protect the government from any legal challenges as a result of changing or making these decisions.
When the government reversed its decision to remove 7,400 acres from the Greenbelt, it also expanded government protections from personal liabilities “for acts done in good faith.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
Here's what the jury in murder-terrorism trial of accused London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman didn't hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury has expired.
Sask. introduces bill to end collection of federal carbon tax on home heating
On Thursday, Saskatchewan introduced its "Carbon Tax Fairness for Families Amendment" Act, also known as Bill 151, which would order the provincial gas supplier to stop collecting federal carbon tax on home heating.
Video shows rocky Air Canada landing at Toronto Pearson
An Air Canada plane was caught bouncing from side to side on camera during a rough landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
OPINION As millions of mortgages approach renewal, what will Canada's real estate market look like?
As some COVID-era mortgages approach their renewal dates, many homeowners and potential homebuyers may be curious about whether the country is on the cusp of a buyer's market. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the key factors affecting Canada's current real estate landscape, and what homeowners can expect as their mortgages come up for renewal.
WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates
Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.
OPINION 5 things the new season of 'The Crown' got wrong -- and 1 thing it got right
After a roller-coaster year for the Royal Family, the arrival of the ever-popular series 'The Crown' on streaming giant Netflix was always going to ruffle a few feathers, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan in a column for CTVNews.ca.
'Dances With Wolves' actor asks Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges
The lawyer for Nathan Chasing Horse has asked the Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges against the 'Dances With Wolves' actor and self-described medicine man.
Montreal
-
Montreal protesters call for safer campuses, release of Israeli hostages
A pro-Israel protest is taking place in downtown Montreal in front of Concordia University, the site of last week's violent clash related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge reopens after Pro-Palestinian demonstration
Traffic on Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has resumed after a pro-Palestinian demonstration closed the bridge in both directions.
-
Montreal-area mayor receives death threats over plan to cull deer in local park
The mayor of a Montreal-area city has allegedly been targeted by death threats in connection with a plan to cull most of the white-tailed deer living in a local park.
London
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
-
Here's what the jury in murder-terrorism trial of accused London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman didn't hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury has expired.
-
London doctor arrested following mischief investigation
A prominent London, Ont. doctor has been arrested on a charge of mischief following an incident last month.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
-
Waterloo man wanted for armed robbery considered ‘armed and dangerous’
A Waterloo man is facing charges for an armed home invasion in Hanover, while another - who police say should be considered armed and dangerous - is still at large.
-
Three people displaced by fire at Woodstock home
The Woodstock Fire Department says everyone made it out safely after flames broke out a home on Elizabeth Street.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
North Bay man charged with sex assault of minors, drug trafficking
A 47-year-old North Bay man has been charged with sexually assaulting four people under the age of 16, as well as drug trafficking offences.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
-
Eastern Ontario youth hockey player saved by neck guard
The governing body for amateur hockey in eastern Ontario says a youth hockey player was saved by a neck guard after being cut by a skate
-
Police chase for stolen car leads to arrest in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police has arrested a 25-year-old from Montreal after stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police on foot.
Windsor
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges
Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.
-
Five Home Depot shoplifters arrested during crackdown: WPS
Windsor police have arrested five people and recovered $4,000 in stolen merchandise during a crackdown on shoplifting this week at a local Home Depot stores.
-
Johnny Shotz asks woman to return stolen Christmas decorations
A Tecumseh establishment is hoping for the return of their stolen Christmas decorations.
Barrie
-
Woman struck by car while walking dog in Wasaga Beach suffers critical injuries
A 72-year-old woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Wasaga Beach.
-
Cowboy captures 2 out of the 3 escapee llamas in The Blue Mountains
Nearly a week after three llamas escaped their pen in the Town of the Blue Mountains, two have been returned home.
-
15-year-old boy stabbed outside Barrie high school
A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after a violent altercation outside Innisdale Secondary School in the south end of Barrie Wednesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Weather statement issued for Nova Scotia as fall storm brings rain and wind to the Maritimes Saturday
A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the province of Nova Scotia by Environment Canada for the heavy rain and high winds that are expected Saturday and ending Sunday morning.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
Mountain in New Brunswick with racist slur in title to be called by Indigenous name
New Brunswick says that starting in January a slur against Indigenous women will no longer be part of the name of a mountain, community and protected natural area.
Calgary
-
Calgary man accused of drug trafficking at Beltline tattoo business
Calgary police have laid charges against a Calgary man after he allegedly sold illegal drugs out of a Beltline tattoo parlour.
-
Teenage brothers accused in fatal Marlborough Park shooting appear in court
Two teenage brothers charged in Monday’s fatal shooting in Marlborough Park appeared in court briefly for the first time Thursday, to answer to the charges.
-
Calgary man sentenced in 2019 crash that killed 2 women
A Calgary man has been sentenced to almost two years behind bars for his role in a fatal crash that occurred more than three years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 15 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba
A heavy swath of snow is expected to touch down in parts of Manitoba on Thursday.
-
Hammer attack in Brandon leaves man with severe head trauma: police
A Manitoba man was airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital on Monday after a hammer attack in Brandon left him with head trauma.
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
Vancouver
-
81-year-old pedestrian killed in Surrey hit-and-run
An 81-year-old man who was crossing the road in Surrey Wednesday evening was killed in a hit-and-run, according to authorities.
-
Police, park ranger allegedly attacked during tent removal at Vancouver's CRAB Park
Two people were arrested in Vancouver's CRAB Park Wednesday morning for allegedly assaulting police officers and a park ranger who were there to dismantle tents at a homeless encampment.
-
1 person in critical condition after fiery rollover crash in Maple Ridge
A man was trapped inside a truck that caught fire after a crash in Maple Ridge Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man accused of possessing 'among the worst' child sexual abuse material seen by investigators
"Extreme" child sexual abuse material was recently found on an Edmonton man's computer, leading to charges, police in Alberta say.
-
Driver pulled from multi-vehicle Whitemud Drive crash by passersby
Passersby likely saved a driver who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning from serious injuries or worse.
-
Sask. man charged with impaired driving after attempting to reverse semi on Alberta highway: police
A semi truck driver has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly tried to drive his truck backwards on Highway 60 west of Edmonton.