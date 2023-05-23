Doug Ford government hopes Toronto councillor can win Scarborough riding
A Toronto city councillor is hoping to snag a provincial seat from the Liberals.
The Ontario Progressive Conservative Party has announced that Gary Crawford will run in a byelection for the riding of Scarborough-Guildwood.
The seat belonged to Liberal MP Mitzie Hunter, who resigned from the position earlier this month in order to run for mayor of Toronto.
Crawford is currently representing the riding of Scarborough southwest on Toronto’s city council, a position he has held for four terms. The PC Party said they hope his “deep understanding for the people of Scarborough” will give him the upper hand.
“Gary Crawford is going to be an excellent representative for Scarborough—Guildwood and will work tirelessly to deliver for his community,” President of the Ontario PC Party Michael Diamond said in a statement.
“His dedication, experience and passion for public service makes him the ideal choice to bring positive change to the riding.”
Officials say that Crawford intends to remain councillor while he campaigns.
Liberals have held the riding since 2007, with Hunter representing Scarborough-Guildwood from 2013 until her resignation in 2023.
However, during the 2022 election, Hunter won with just over 1,600 votes.
The Doug Ford government has not yet called a by-election for Scarborough-Guildwood.
