Ontario Premier Doug Ford said rapid tests must be distributed for free, with no minimum purchase, after Walmart said it would require people to complete a online purchase of at least $35 in order to receive a test kit.

The Ontario government announced Wednesday it will make about 5.5 million tests available across the province each week at grocery stores and pharmacies. The announcement was made at a Walmart location in Kitchener.

At least 2,406 sites are participating in the program, including 2,385 pharmacy and grocery locations and 21 "high priority community lead agencies" for 17 vulnerable neighbourhoods.

The tests at grocery stores and pharmacies are available through online order or in-store pickup. Retailers participating in the program include Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, Metro, Rexall, Sobey's, Longo’s and Walmart.

According to Walmart, customers who place a grocery pickup order will receive one free COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit with their order. COVID-19 rapid tests will only be available for pick-up with online orders.

But in order to place an online order and get a free test kit, customers must spend a minimum of $35.

On Wednesday evening, Ford published a tweet in response to the mandatory purchase policy.

"Free means free," he wrote. "We're providing [rapid tests] free of charge and all participating partners are expected to honour that — no minimums or mandatory purchase."

"If they don't, we'll give them to retailers or pharmacies that will."

CTV News Toronto asked Walmart for an updated statement in response to Ford's comments.

Meanwhile, NDP Deputy Leader Sara Singh issued a statement about the minimum purchase requirement, saying that rapid tests "are not a promotional item to help multi-billion dollar big-box empires draw more customers in."

"This is a tool in the fight against COVID-19. Not a prize in the bottom of the cereal box," she said. "What we need is free access to an important health care tool. Not free-with-minimum-purchase."

When asked about the issue earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health told CTV News Toronto that individual retailers have the ability to determine how the tests are distributed.

When asked about the minimum purchase prior to Ford's tweet, Walmart responded by saying they are "proud to step up and do our part to ensure more people in Ontario have access to rapid antigen tests."

They also defended the decision to require a minimum purchase for people wanting acess to the free tests.

"After careful consideration, we will be distributing the Rapid Antigen Test kits through our online pick-up service, similar to other retailers. We feel this is a safe and efficient way to distribute the limited supply broadly to the general public."

LONGO'S HAS SIMILAR POLICY

CTV News Toronto contacted Longo's, another Ontario grocery only handing out rapid tests with online orders, who confirmed they have a $50 minimum online order requirement.

The $50 minimum for online orders was in place before the free test kits were announced, the company said.

They confirmed to CTV News Toronto it would not be changing.

Other companies in Ontario, like Rexall, will be handing out COVID-19 rapid tests at cash registers on a first-come, first-serve basis. No purchase is required.

Click here for a full list on where to find a free COVID-19 rapid test.