

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with his New Brunswick counterpart today to discuss a number of issues, including their shared opposition to the federal carbon tax.

Ford and Blaine Higgs have both been vocal in their opposition to the tax, which the federal government imposed earlier this year on provinces that didn't have their own price on carbon.

Ontario's government is waiting for a decision after fighting the tax in court.

Saskatchewan's top court ruled in favour of the federal government in a separate legal battle against the carbon price, but that province has said it plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Higgs has said New Brunswick will join in that fight.

Ford and Higgs are also set to talk about interprovincial trade and the 2019 Summer Meeting of Canada's Premiers when they meet in Toronto.