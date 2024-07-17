Don Valley Parkway reopens after record-breaking rainfall, flooding in Toronto
The Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway have reopened this morning following record-breaking rainfall in Toronto on Tuesday that caused widespread flooding.
The DVP was shut down between Bayview Avenue and Bloor Street on Tuesday for several hours after torrential downpours quickly flooded the busy highway, stranding some motorists.
This aerial image shows vehicles that were abandoned on the Don Valley Parkway amid flooding on July 16. (CP24)A section of the Gardiner Expressway that was closed due to flooding has also reopened between Jarvis Street and the DVP. Bayview Avenue between Pottery Road and River Street remains closed.
The closures, along with a slew of weather-related transit disruptions, caused commuter chaos for Torontonians on Tuesday.
When asked about stranded drivers and whether the DVP should have been closed sooner amid the flash floods on Tuesday, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the city was reluctant to shut down a major highway given all of the congestion issues in Toronto.
“The amount of rain, the speed it came was incredible so I don’t want to second guess our staff but certainly we need to evaluate the situation,” she said.
The inclement weather also led to a massive power outage across the city, with Toronto Hydro reporting that 167,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outage. In an email to CP24 on Wednesday morning, the utility confirmed that power has been restored to the vast majority of homes and businesses in the city and just 3,300 customers are still waiting for the lights to come back on.
In an update Wednesday on cleanup efforts across Toronto, the city said the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) advises that water levels in the Don River "are falling."
"City crews worked overnight to clear debris and water from roads," a news release issued Wednesday read. "The City will continue inspecting bridge, culverts and guardrails throughout the day."
TTC service is operating normally this morning, the city said, although Metrolinx reported issues on GO Transit's Richmond Hill line on Wednesday.
Union Station, which experienced massive flooding, is now fully operational. Retail and food courts at the downtown transit hub are also open following flooding and power outages on Tuesday.
On Toronto Island, the city said, there is flooding in various low-lying waterfront parks.
"The impact won’t be known until the water recedes in the coming days," the news release read.
According to the city, a small number of its pools and community centres remain closed Wednesday due to "flooding or a loss of power."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW From lifestyle changes to climate change, why some Canadians are delaying having children
Some Canadians feel stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering starting a family, while others are concerned about what their child's future could look like.
Traces of cyanide are found in the blood of Vietnamese and Americans found dead in a Bangkok hotel
Initial autopsy results showed traces of cyanide in the blood of six Vietnamese and American guests at a central Bangkok luxury hotel and one of them is believed to have poisoned the others over a bad investment, Thai authorities said Wednesday.
The stepped-up security around Trump is apparent, with agents walling him off from RNC crowds
Trump campaign officials declined to comment on the stepped-up security and how it might impact his interactions going forward.
The guidance for RSV vaccines has changed. Here's what Canadian seniors need to know
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
Don Valley Parkway reopens after record-breaking rainfall, flooding in Toronto
The Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway have reopened this morning following record-breaking rainfall in Toronto on Tuesday that caused widespread flooding.
opinion How to turn your hobbies into income during retirement
In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some simple steps retirees can take to use their pastimes to earn money.
Amazon Prime Day is a big event for scammers, experts warn
Amazon Prime Day is here, and experts are reminding consumers to be wary of scams. Here's what you need to know.
JD Vance, Trump's pick for vice president, will introduce himself to a national audience at the RNC
Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance will introduce himself to a national audience Wednesday as he addresses the Republican National Convention.
What is leading to low attendance at one of the country's most popular football stadiums?
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have one of the strongest fan bases in the league but are having a tough time filling their stadium this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec business owner says city not granting signage permit over concerns about English word
The owner of a Quebec-based party supply store is criticizing the City of Brossard for not issuing a signage permit due to concerns about the English word "party."
-
Old Montreal restaurant owner victim of break-in, worries about his neighbourhood
Youssef Shanab spent much of his Monday night at his restaurant in Old Montreal even though it wasn't even open.
-
Gunshots fired in Montreal North
Montreal police are investigating after at least two gunshots were fired in the borough of Montreal North.
Ottawa
-
26-year-old dead after Orléans shooting
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Orléans on Tuesday evening.
-
Man suffers serious injuries in ByWard Market stabbing
A man suffered serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in the ByWard Market.
-
'I was baffled': Road rage victim frustrated by Ottawa police response
An Ottawa man is speaking out after he was slammed to the ground, choked, and kicked in the middle of the street in Manotick.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy rain opens massive sinkhole in northern Ont.
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
-
Popular home lottery in Sudbury ending in 2025, Kinsmen announce
The Sudbury Kinsmen announced Tuesday that it’s ending its Showcase Sweepstakes, which offered a top prize of a new home.
-
Timmins suspects recorded unprovoked assault on their cellphones, police say
The Timmins Police Service and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects responsible for an unprovoked assault early Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
Second body recovered from Grand River after women seen struggling on the water
The search for two women who ran into trouble while out on the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. has ended as a second body has been recovered.
-
Standoff ends after barricaded man surrenders in Kitchener
A police standoff in South Kitchener is over and one person is in custody after what neighbours described as a dramatic scene on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Heavy rainfall floods roads, trails and parks in Waterloo Region
The heavy downpour on Tuesday morning caused some severe – but temporary – flooding across Waterloo Region and beyond.
London
-
Fatal crash being investigated in Huron County
Around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the area of Perth Road 164 and Sunshine Line in South Huron — about 20 km southeast of Exeter.
-
OPP recover body from waters off Port Stanley beach
OPP have confirmed to CTV News that a body has been pulled from Lake Erie as of 2:55 p.m.
-
Working CO detector alerts home occupants of leak
London fire is reminding the public to make sure all homes have working carbon monoxide detectors after an incident on Tuesday. Crews were called to a home on Deveron Crescent where occupants were waiting outside, as instructed.
Windsor
-
Abduction, torture of 3 people leads to 12 suspects charged: Windsor police
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
-
Overnight storm rips through area of Remington Park
Eddie Beaune watched a tree fall to the ground during Monday night's storm at 3 a.m. “My dog was barking his head off. He wouldn't eat,” Beaune said. “I thought maybe he usually wakes me up when he has to go to the bathroom so I open the door and he wouldn't even leave the porch.”
-
Humidity rules the Windsor-Essex forecast on Wednesday
A break from the rain but not a break from the humidity across Windsor-Essex on Wednesday. There is still a 40 per cent chance of showers but the rest of the week and most of the weekend is expected to be a little drier.
Barrie
-
Homicide under investigation in Midland
Police in Midland are investigating a homicide following a call for service on Monday afternoon.
-
Trent-Severn Waterway adjusting dam due to heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall has forced Trent-Severn Waterway management to adjust dam.
-
Barrie's busking program seeks brave artists
Permits are available for buskers to perform in downtown Barrie.
Winnipeg
-
'No eviction notices, nothing': Tenants of Winnipeg apartment left homeless after rooms cleared out
Residents at a College Avenue apartment could be left homeless after being evicted earlier this week.
-
'Not in this area': Linden Woods residents concerned about drug treatment centre in the area
Homeowners in Linden Woods are pushing back against a drug treatment centre in a home in the area.
-
Have you seen this painting? Woman looking for lost artwork
An art student who was ordered to vacate her McDermot Avenue home says an important painting has gone missing.
Atlantic
-
Memorial, fundraisers launched for Wolfville, N.S., youth who died in flood
The Wolfville, N.S., community is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Eli Young, who died amid the downpours in the region last week.
-
Heat warnings blanket the Maritimes Wednesday, humidex values expected to reach mid 30s
Heat warnings are in effect across all three Maritime provinces cautioning of very warm and humid conditions Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday.
-
Man in hospital after shooting in north end Halifax
Police in Halifax are investigating a shooting in the north end of the city.
N.L.
-
Ground crews to start attacking Labrador City fire, national help limited
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.
-
Newfoundland wildfires force temporary shutdown of iron ore mines
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
-
Firefighter hopes rain will be sufficient to dampen western Labrador wildfire
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.
Edmonton
-
"A sleeper problem": Ontario research team studies hailstorms in Olds, Alta.
Researchers from Ontario are spending their summer in Olds, Alta., to take a closer look at the province's hail systems.
-
Heat could hang over Alberta for 10 days, bringing highs up to 36 C
A heat warning has been issued for large parts of Alberta, where Environment Canada is warning daytime highs up to 36 C could linger for the next eight to 10 days.
-
Pickleball players robbed at gunpoint south of Edmonton: RCMP
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
Calgary
-
50 water rescues in 2 weeks have Calgary first responders urging caution
It's only two weeks into July, but Calgary's first responders are putting out another safety warning after responding to roughly 50 water rescues this month alone.
-
Black bear euthanized after killing small dog in Canmore
A black bear was euthanized after killing a dog in Canmore, Alta., over the weekend.
-
Air conditioner use on the rise over the past decade, according to Statistics Canada
With another heat warning in much of Alberta, it’s a hot market for air conditioners.
Regina
-
IN PICTURES: Here are some of the food items featured at Queen City Ex
The Queen City Exhibition (QCX) is just two weeks away, which means there will also be plenty of food options for people to try.
-
'I was so excited': Two boys act as Commanding Officers of RCMP Depot for a day
Thanks to a joint effort between the Saskatchewan RCMP, the Alberta RCMP, and the Kids with Cancer Society, two boys were able to act as Commanding Officers of RCMP Depot in Regina for a day.
-
'We don’t install windows and doors': Contractors with similar name to fraudsters speak out
Two Regina-area contractors are speaking out on the impact a recent fraud case has had on their business.
Saskatoon
-
Cousins who beat up a 45-year-old man on Sask. farm sentenced
Two cousins who beat and tied up a 45-year-old man on a farm near Melfort in 2022 were given a two-year sentence on Monday, which will be served in the community.
-
Sask. government hires operator for Saskatoon's 'complex needs' shelter
The province has chosen a group to operate Saskatoon’s complex needs shelter as it inches towards opening.
-
Humboldt Broncos welcome home Brayden Klimosko as new head coach, GM
The Humboldt Broncos have announced Brayden Klimosko is taking over the reigns of his hometown hockey team, effective immediately.
Vancouver
-
'I feel like he did not die in vain': Family responds to report on tortured B.C. boy's death
The heartbreak over the death of an Indigenous 11-year-old Fraser Valley boy, tortured and then ultimately killed by his foster parents, was felt by all who knew him.
-
As wildfires spark, B.C. prepares for other emergency situations as well
With the public's eyes on the soaring wildfire risk, British Columbia's emergency officials continue to monitor and prepare for other emergencies as well, staying in close contact with local governments.
-
'Just so grateful': B.C. man uses Google Lens to reunite woman with lost family heirloom
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
Vancouver Island
-
'I feel like he did not die in vain': Family responds to report on tortured B.C. boy's death
The heartbreak over the death of an Indigenous 11-year-old Fraser Valley boy, tortured and then ultimately killed by his foster parents, was felt by all who knew him.
-
As wildfires spark, B.C. prepares for other emergency situations as well
With the public's eyes on the soaring wildfire risk, British Columbia's emergency officials continue to monitor and prepare for other emergencies as well, staying in close contact with local governments.
-
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.