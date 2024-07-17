Don Valley Parkway reopens after record-breaking rainfall, flooding in Toronto

The Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway have reopened this morning following record-breaking rainfall in Toronto on Tuesday that caused widespread flooding.

The DVP was shut down between Bayview Avenue and Bloor Street on Tuesday for several hours after torrential downpours quickly flooded the busy highway, stranding some motorists.

This aerial image shows vehicles that were abandoned on the Don Valley Parkway amid flooding on July 16. (CP24)A section of the Gardiner Expressway that was closed due to flooding has also reopened between Jarvis Street and the DVP. Bayview Avenue between Pottery Road and River Street remains closed.

The closures, along with a slew of weather-related transit disruptions, caused commuter chaos for Torontonians on Tuesday.

When asked about stranded drivers and whether the DVP should have been closed sooner amid the flash floods on Tuesday, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the city was reluctant to shut down a major highway given all of the congestion issues in Toronto.

“The amount of rain, the speed it came was incredible so I don’t want to second guess our staff but certainly we need to evaluate the situation,” she said.

The inclement weather also led to a massive power outage across the city, with Toronto Hydro reporting that 167,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outage. In an email to CP24 on Wednesday morning, the utility confirmed that power has been restored to the vast majority of homes and businesses in the city and just 3,300 customers are still waiting for the lights to come back on.

In an update Wednesday on cleanup efforts across Toronto, the city said the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) advises that water levels in the Don River "are falling."

"City crews worked overnight to clear debris and water from roads," a news release issued Wednesday read. "The City will continue inspecting bridge, culverts and guardrails throughout the day."

TTC service is operating normally this morning, the city said, although Metrolinx reported issues on GO Transit's Richmond Hill line on Wednesday.

Union Station, which experienced massive flooding, is now fully operational. Retail and food courts at the downtown transit hub are also open following flooding and power outages on Tuesday.

On Toronto Island, the city said, there is flooding in various low-lying waterfront parks.

"The impact won’t be known until the water recedes in the coming days," the news release read.

According to the city, a small number of its pools and community centres remain closed Wednesday due to "flooding or a loss of power."