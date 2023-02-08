'Don't keep me in limbo': Ontario woman waiting for family's visitor visa over a year later
It’s been over a year since Faith Emenike filled out an application in hopes that her family would be able to visit her in Canada as she gave birth to her first child—but all she’s heard is radio silence.
“There should be communication back and forth,” the Toronto resident told CTV News Toronto. “It’s caused me to be so depressed. It’s just too much.”
“I was expecting my mom to be here,” she added.
Emenike first filled out an application for a visitor visa between May and June of 2021, after learning she was pregnant. The idea, she said, was to bring her mother, father, and brother to Canada from Nigeria to help with childcare and offer emotional support.
But something went wrong when the family tried to re-enter the application portal. They couldn't access it.
Emenike's sister-in-law, who also submitted an application for her mother, suggested she try a different portal that was available for applicants.
Emenike decided to cut her loses and reapply. The second application, along with supporting documents and biometric data, was sent in early January 2022. A screenshot of the application form, viewed by CTV News Toronto, shows it was submitted along with payment, but since then, the family has not heard a word.
“We didn’t get anything,” she said. “The application has just been stagnant since January 9.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Her daughter is now almost a year old, and the family is exhausted from trying to contact Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the government agency that processes visas. They say they have tried reaching out dozens of times, only to get automatic responses in return. In some of the emails, Emenike included a note from her family doctor and gynecologist saying that she requires her family to come to Canada.
When the family reached out to the immigration office in Nairobi, Kenya, where her parent’s application is being funnelled, they received an automated response saying someone would respond to the enquiry within 28 days, and that they should fill out a form online.
“At some point, I was filling out web forms every day,” Emenike said. “It was just becoming draining. But I wake up in the morning I take care of my child. And then I'm filling web forms.”
Twenty-eight days have now long-passed, and the family hasn't heard anything from either office. Meanwhile, Emenike says her sister-in-law was able to bring her mother into the country successfully in less time—about six months.
"Approve the visa or say something," Emenike said. "If you want me to reapply, let me know … Don't just keep me in limbo.”
Faith Emenike and her daughter are seen in her Toronto home.
Emenike underwent a Caesarean section and said she was really struggling at home alone when her husband went to work. She has been diagnosed with depression and believes it is, at least in part, a result of the arduous visa process.
Meanwhile, Emenike's parents have missed out on the first year of their granddaughter’s life, something they say has caused them a lot of stress.
“It’s very traumatic,” Emenike’s mother, Dominica Akemu, told CTV News Toronto in a video interview from Nigeria. “It’s made me feel that maybe I failed as a mother.”
“It was really draining emotionally for me.”
VISA PROCESSING AT ‘ALL-TIME LOW,’ LAWYER SAYS
According to the IRCC, processing times for visitor visas from Nigeria stands at about 388 days.
A spokesperson told CTV News Toronto these processing times are based on how long it took to process 80 per cent of applications in the past six to eight weeks.
“Because of this, it is important to note that as we work through the backlog of applications, processing times can be skewed by outliers, in particular applications from our older inventory that were previously on hold for a long period of time and are now being processed,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
“Once the backlog of these applications are cleared, we will start to see processing times more reflective of reality.”
Immigration Lawyer Ravi Jain said the backlog of applications is likely the only thing delaying the visa process.
“In terms of both the processing times and the level of customer service, it's just at an all-time low,” he told CTV News Toronto. "There’s no reason someone should be waiting 300 plus days for a visitor application. I mean that's ridiculous."
Jain stressed that while this is a Canada-wide issue likely spurred by the pandemic; it shouldn’t take over a year to review an application, which he says includes an assessment of the person’s ties to their home country and the reason they want to visit.
“Here's a woman who had a baby and wants her mom. What's wrong with that?”
A letter confirms Faith Emenike's visitor visa application was processed.
The IRCC said that, as of Jan. 31, there were over 1.2 million temporary residence applications in the queue, including more than 68,000 visitor applications.
The IRCC processed more than 5.2 million decisions regarding permanent residency, temporary residencies, and citizenships in 2022, the spokesperson said.
A year earlier, that number was 2.7 million.
Anyone who applied for a visitor visa before Sept. 7, 2021, and has not been contacted by IRCC, has the option to submit a new visa application, the IRCC said. However, only certain people are eligible, and once a new application is submitted, the old one is waved.
Emenike says she just wants to know where her application stands, so that if there is any information missing, she can start working on it.
“It’s been like radio silence,” she said.
She said she reached out to her local MP in hopes that someone can get her answers, but was told the immigration office didn’t find her case urgent enough—an idea she just can’t understand.
“Is childbirth not urgent enough? What is more urgent than that?”
CTV News Toronto has reached out to Ali Ehsassi, MP for Willowdale, who said he could not disuss Emenike's file due to privacy reasons.
With files from CTV News Toronto's Allison Hurst
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
NEW | 'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
Bank of Canada releases details on interest rate decision for the first time
The Bank of Canada released a summary of its Governing Council meetings on Wednesday, providing the public and financial institutions with more insight into the central bank’s decision to raise its key interest rate on Jan. 25.
Health-care workers have new hand-washing guidelines. Here's how you can apply them
The way respiratory viruses have circulated this fall and winter, most Canadians could probably benefit from a hand-hygiene refresher. Here are the latest hand-washing best practices to apply in your daily life.
Labour shortages could push up wages, 'reignite inflation' in long run, report warns
Protracted labour shortages in Canada could fuel more rapid wage growth and inflation over time, potentially prompting the need for higher interest rates long-term, a new RBC Economics report released Wednesday said.
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
An 'awkward' attempt at a handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the prime minister Tuesday is another example of leaders from the western province hesitating before shaking Justin Trudeau's hand, say political experts.
Killer whale mothers take care of their sons much longer than their daughters. This could be why
The sacrifices female killer whales make for their sons well after they are weaned is negatively affecting their reproductive health, according to new scientific research.
Turkiye, Syria quake death toll nears 12,000
With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the world's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade. The confirmed death toll approached 12,000.
Montreal
-
2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
-
NEW
NEW | 'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
-
opinion
opinion | Tom Mulcair: This is why the federal health-care proposal is so disappointing
Justin Trudeau has thrown in the towel in the fight to maintain the federal role as gatekeeper of a public, universal, accessible and fair health-care system in Canada, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'That could have tragic consequences for folks on the lower rungs of the social and economic ladder.'
London
-
Fears 183-year-old Lake Erie lighthouse could topple as high winds approach
The Port Burwell Lighthouse has guided sailors through storms and tourists through its door for almost two centuries.
-
Overnight fire at downtown London business deemed suspicious
London police have arrested a suspect after an overnight fire at a downtown business was deemed suspicious.
-
20-year-old driver caught travelling more than double the speed limit: OPP
A 20-year-old driver from London, Ont. is temporarily without a licence after OPP stopped them for allegedly driving 145 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Tuesday night.
Kitchener
-
Community honours Karen Cunningham with a memorial as Woodstock police investigate her 'suspicious' death
A memorial has been set up in the area where 30-year-old Karen Cunningham’s body was found, as police in Woodstock continue to investigate her death as “suspicious” in nature.
-
Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
-
Nine people injured in Perth County crash
Nine people have been injured after a two-vehicle collision in Perth County.
Northern Ontario
-
Here are the prize winners in the Ultimate Dream Home draw
The wait is over for ticketholders in the latest Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's Ultimate Dream Home Draw as Pure Country Sudbury morning show hosts pulled the names of the prize winners Wednesday afternoon.
-
North Bay police warn of bear sighting near school
Spring is more than five weeks away, but some bears are already coming out of hibernation after one was spotted near a North Bay high school.
-
Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
Ottawa
-
2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
-
Lack of communication defined city of Ottawa's response to 'Freedom Convoy', audit finds
An audit of the city of Ottawa's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration has found that the city was not adequately prepared to respond to the major protest, largely because of a lack of communication.
-
Ottawa physiotherapist, 35, identified as victim of suspicious death
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in the city's east end.
Windsor
-
City warns of increased risk of flooding due to possible heavy rainfall
City of Windsor officials are reminding residents that taking action at home can significantly reduce the risk of basement flooding in the community.
-
Amherstburg man dies in crash involving transit bus in Florida
A 77-year-old Amherstburg man has died after a crash involving a transit bus in Fort Myers, Fla., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
-
Safe removed during Chatham Tim Hortons break-in
Chatham-Kent police are looking for three suspects after a break-in at a Tim Hortons in the city.
Barrie
-
Barrie police investigate theft of Ram truck with family member's ashes inside
Police are investigating a report of a stolen RAM truck in Barrie containing the ashes of a family member who had recently passed away.
-
Repeat offender charged with child porn possession, Barrie police say
A Barrie man faces child pornography charges for the second time in less than six years.
-
Couple faces multiple charges in connection to Wasaga Beach business break-ins
Provincial police arrested two people in connection with break-ins at a business in Wasaga Beach.
Atlantic
-
Texas low will bring mix of rain and snow to Maritimes Thursday and Friday
A Texas low will bring a mix of precipitation into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
-
Patients involved in N.S. mass shooting among those caught up in major privacy breach
Nova Scotia Health is under the microscope after eight employees were found snooping into medical records. The privacy breaches involve the electronic health records of people associated with the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, among others.
-
Health-care care package: Maritime provinces still digesting details of Ottawa's funding announcement
The number-crunching continues a day after the premiers sat-down with the prime minister to talk about health-care funding.
Calgary
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest neighbourhood of Highwood
The Calgary Police Service asked residents of a northwest neighbourhood to shelter in their homes as officers responded to a situation Wednesday morning involving a firearm.
-
Alberta announces grant expansion to help low-income nursing students
The provincial government has announced $8.5-million in funding to assist low-income nursing students.
-
The F Word tackles the final frontier: being fat
Space might be the final frontier if you're Jeff Bezos and the rest of those billionaire bros, but down here on earth, the final frontier is being fat.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Property tax and fee increases part of Winnipeg's proposed budget for 2023
For the first time with Mayor Scott Gillingham at the helm of Winnipeg City Hall, a new proposed budget has been tabled for 2023.
-
Federal money put up for study of Manitoba landfill search for women's remains
The federal government is putting up $500,000 for a feasibility study into a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women at a Winnipeg-area landfill.
-
Njegovan will be able to support Team Lawes at Scotties while on pregnancy leave
Team Lawes vice Selena Njegovan will be able to serve in a support role at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after all despite initially being told she'd have limited access on site while on pregnancy leave.
Vancouver
-
Construction begins soon on Vancouver's Granville Bridge upgrade. Here's what to expect.
Crews are scheduled to begin upgrade work on Vancouver's Granville Bridge next week, but officials are promising the impacts on traffic will be minimal.
-
B.C. labour outlook forecasts 1M job openings over next decade
The latest B.C. Labour Market Outlook forecasts employment in the province will reach 3.1 million jobs by 2032 – half a million more than there were last year.
-
Vehicle fire in Burnaby under investigation: RCMP
Police are investigating after a burnt out vehicle was discovered in Burnaby Tuesday night.
Edmonton
-
'Callous,' Alberta SPCA calls abandoning of kittens in St. Albert ditch
Animal welfare advocates are urging pet owners to spay and neuter their pets after two kittens were found abandoned in a child's backpack in the St. Albert area last week.
-
Alberta NDP pledges to 'urgently' build new hospital in south Edmonton
Edmonton desperately needs more health-care beds, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley said Wednesday while promising to spend at least $1.8 billion to build a new hospital in south Edmonton if she becomes premier again.
-
Alberta announces grant expansion to help low-income nursing students
The provincial government has announced $8.5-million in funding to assist low-income nursing students.