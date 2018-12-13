

CTV News Toronto





A little dog is back with his family after the vehicle he was in was stolen in Brampton on Wednesday night.

Markie, a Lhasa-Poodle breed, was inside the white Nissan Rogue when it was taken from the Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street area.

The dog was located Thursday morning in Newmarket.

Peel Regional Police say animal services took Markie to the shelter where his chip was scanned, and his owner was determined.

The vehicle is still missing.

It is described as a 2011 model with the Ontario licence plate CEH S231.

Peel Regional Police are asking anyone who spots the vehicle to contact them at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233.