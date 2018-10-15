

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An injured dog found hiding underneath a bus early Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Scarborough has been reunited with its family.

According to Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) spokesperson Brad Ross, the dog was hit by a car around 12:30 a.m. near the area of Warden and Eglinton avenues.

The dog ran away and hid underneath a TTC bus, which was stopped at a bus station in the area.

“The operator called it in. A supervisor showed up and police and animal control and we were all able to coax that dog out from under the bus and get him to a vet,” Ross told CP24 on Sunday.

The dog was not wearing a collar and did not have any tags. He also did not have a micro-chip.

According to Ross, the animal sustained some injuries to his leg, but was expected to recover.

Ross tweeted some photographs of the Husky in hopes of locating the animal’s owner.

Monday afternoon, Toronto Animal Services posted a photograph of the dog, whose name is Sober, with his owner on social media

“It’s a happy ending, Toronto! This dog was injured and found under a TTC bus on Saturday. We located the owner from a lost report, and are happy to announce that the dog was picked up from our East Shelter this morning. Say hello to Sober the dog, reunited with his family,” the agency said on Twitter.

Animal services said that Sober’s family had been searching for him since he went missing.

“Sober’s family was very worried about him,” they said. “They want to thank the TTC driver, Toronto police and our staff for getting him the help he needed.”