Dodgers beat out Blue Jays, sign coveted free agent Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent.

The unrestricted free agent announced on his Instagram account on Saturday that he has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The unique two-way superstar had played the previous six seasons with the crosstown rival Angels and was the unanimous choice as American League MVP last season.

According to his agent Nez Balelo, Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers is worth US$700 million over 10 years.

Ohtani hit 44 homers and drove in 95 runs over 135 games. Meanwhile, on the mound, he went 10-5 with a 3.14 earned-run average over 23 starts.

The Dodgers were the early favourites to land Ohtani, but some analysts had Toronto emerging as a strong contender after the Japanese star reportedly visited the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla.

Ohtani will be unavailable to pitch next season as he recovers from elbow surgery, but his left-handed bat will augment an already strong Dodgers team that won 100 games last season before being upset by Arizona in a National League Division Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023