An overhaul of Ontario’s health-care system is far beyond the draft stages, the NDP says, as the party released more leaked documents detailing the Progressive Conservative’s plans.

The NDP released three documents marked “confidential” containing specific timelines and information on the work already performed by civil servants and the government from Dec. 13, 2018 to Jan. 22, 2019.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said last week the government was in the early stages of planning and their work had not yet been finalized.

However, according to the newly-leaked documents, yet to be verified by Elliott, the Ministry of Health is working to consolidate six crown agencies into one health agency, which would then replace Local Health Integration Networks (LHIN).

The government, as it appears in the documents, will also create “MyCare Groups,” which will be responsible for providing patients with “seamless, coordinated care.”

“Patients will have a single team of providers for all their care needs and will no experience gaps in service,” the document reads.

Another slide titled “outsourcing” lists a number of services, including inspections, laboratories, licensing, devises and Ornge Air Ambulance. The NDP cautions this would lead to mass privatization.

“This scheme is an unprecedented opportunity for private, for-profit corps to get their mitts on our health care system,” Horwath told reporters.

The documents also show ongoing work to create a “super agency,” including appointing a board of directors and hiring focus groups to test names for the agency.

The same document also warns of several risks that come with dissolving LHINs, including a “service disruption” during the transition period and the potential for labour disruptions with the Ontario Nurses Association.