Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces two additional sexual assault charges in Toronto

Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing new sexual assault charges in connection with Toronto incidents dating back decades.

Nygard was arrested on the charges at the end of October 2021. He was scheduled to appear at Old City Hall via video link Wednesday afternoon but didn’t show up.

In the past, Nyagrd has appeared in court looking frail. The court had heard the 80-year-old refused to attend the proceedings.

The justice of the peace said she didn’t know if the reason was health related but didn’t see a reason to force Nygard to attend.

In Toronto, Nygard is now accused of eight counts of sexual assault up from the previous six, along with three counts of forcible confinement.

One new charge dates further back than the others in Toronto, between April and September 1986. The other new charge dates between the same months in 1994.

The previous charges are connected to incidents between 1987 and 2006.

Once known as canada’s Hugh Hefner, Nygard founded his namesake fashion company in Winnipeg in 1967. He was known for his lavish parties at his Bahamas estate and hosting the rich and famous.

In recent years, he became the subject of sexual assault allegations, including recruiting girls for sex, some as young as 14 years old.

Nygard was first taken into custody in Winnipeg in December 2020. In October 2021, he agreed to be extradited to the United States where he faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

In Toronto, the allegations of sexual assault and forcible confinement involve eight victims.

Nygard was denied bail on the previous Toronto charges in January. He’s been ordered not to communicate with any of the victims.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Nygard’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 29.