TORONTO -- Durham Regional Police are appealing for information about a missing mother and daughter whose disappearances are being investigated as suspicious.

Officers were called to a home on Sceptor Place, in the area of Dryden Boulevard and Garrard Road, just before 3 p.m. on Thursday for a wellness check.

Const. George Tudos told reporters Friday that police did not locate the women inside the home, but they found 'evidence of something suspicious.'

"I can't get into the details of what was located within the residence. I know that officers have cordoned off the residence, the property around the home," Tudos said.

"We are waiting for judicial authorization before we enter that premise. But we are holding the scene, and our forensic officers will be contacted once we get the go-ahead to search that residence."

Police have since identified the two women as 58-year-old Ava Burton and 85-year-old Tatilda Noble.

Burton is described as five-foot-one, weighs 125 pounds, with a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Noble is described as five-foot-tall, weighs 100 pounds, with a light complexion, brown eyes, grey neck-length hair and is wearing prescription glasses.

Police said Noble's hair is usually wrapped in a scarf, and she speaks with a Jamaican accent.

Tudos said a concerned family member contacted the police.

He noted that investigators are still working on the exact time when the two women disappeared and where they were last seen.

"At the time of yesterday's call, there was nobody at the residence. However, there are other family members that reside in this residence," he said.

"We have spoken with them. And we don't have any further information as this investigation still is unfolding."

Police are asking friends and family members who have not spoken to officers or anyone who has information to contact Det. McDermott of the Major Crime Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).