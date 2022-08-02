Dill pickle vodka recalled in Ontario due to 'pieces of glass'

Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka is seen in this undated photograph taken from minhassask.ca. Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka is seen in this undated photograph taken from minhassask.ca.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton