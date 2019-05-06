

Crews started to demolish the home where billionaire couple Honey and Barry Sherman were found dead on Monday.

The couple was found in the basement of their home on Dec. 15, 2017. According to Toronto police, their bodies were discovered hanging from a railing of an indoor swimming pool.

More than a month after their deaths, police classified the case as a targeted double homicide.

The investigation into their deaths is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Investigators released the home on Old Colony Road, located near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401, back to the family last year. The couple’s children put in an application to the city to demolish the home in February of this year in the hopes of cleaning up the property and putting the lot up for sale.

In a letter presented to the North York Community Council, the Sherman family said that the house had been vacant for the past year.

“Along with bad memories and a stigma attached due to the incident that took place no one will purchase the home as it presently stands,” the letter read.

Bulldozers started tearing down the home on Monday morning, prompting neighbours to come by and watch.

One neighbours told CTV News Toronto she understood the family’s decision.

“I think it’s a good idea if the family decides to bring it down. I think it’s a good idea,” Maria Santos said.

Another neighbour said the teardown was tough to watch.

“It reminds me of my connection with the Shermans,” Jet Sachar said. “They were, as far as I know, and how I experienced them, very nice and very kind and very helpful.”

Once the debris from the demolition is cleared, grass will be planted to keep the area green until the lot can be sold.

Several finished homes on the street are currently listed between $8 million and $16 million.