

Rachael D'Amore , CTV News Toronto





The family of Barry and Honey Sherman wants the North York mansion where the two were found murdered torn down, citing “bad memories” and “a stigma” attached to the home.

The billionaire philanthropist couple was found dead in the basement of their Old Colony Road home on Dec. 15, 2017. According to Toronto police, their bodies were hanging from a railing of an indoor swimming pool. Both had belts tied around their necks.

An autopsy later determined that the couple died of “ligature neck compression” and on Jan. 26, more than a month after their deaths, police publicly classified the case as a targeted double homicide.

To date, no one has been charged in their murders.

In a letter to the city, a representative for the Sherman family suggested that the former crime scene will never be sold and that the family would like to have it demolished.

“The house has been vacant for the past year. Along with bad memories and a stigma attached due to the incident that took place,” the letter reads.

“No one will purchase the home as it presently stands.”

The family is seeking permission to level the home, clean up the property, fill in the pool and eventually put the lot up for sale.

“It pains them to have it sit there,” the agent wrote, adding that the area councillor has “given her blessing” to have the house demolished.

The application is on the agenda for a March 19 meeting of North York Community Council, where the final decision will be made.

A staff report dated Feb. 14 describes the home as a “two-storey vacant single detached dwelling.”

Back in October, the family of the slain couple offered up a $10-million reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator. A private investigation team hired by the family has been looking into the case. The family’s lawyer, Brian Greenspan, has been critical of the Toronto Police Service’s investigation, claiming it fell “below the standard” during an October news conference.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders later challenged those claims, suggesting the private investigation team may not have all the information TPS does. Saunders said the investigation is ongoing.