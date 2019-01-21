

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





It will be a frigid start for those heading to work this morning as bitterly cold temperatures hang on in the city.

Environment Canada says the temperature will hover at around -20 C at around 9 a.m. but it will feel closer to -30 with the wind chill.

The temperature is slowly expected to rise to a high of -12 C, feeling closer to -20.

The cold has prompted multiple school boards, including the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board, to cancel buses today.

The TTC is advising customers that there may be delays across the system today due to extreme cold weather impacting some of the transit agency's equipment.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding with any delays to your commute," the TTC said in tweet. "We are working to get you to your destinations safely and as quickly as the weather allows."

Delays have also been reported by GO Transit in the GTA this morning.

Extreme cold weather alerts previously issued by Environment Canada and Toronto’s medical officer of health remain in effect today.

Mary-Anne Bedard, a member of the city’s shelter, support, and housing administration, said as expected, Toronto shelters were busy on Sunday night and over the weekend.

“We continue to have service available. Our Streets to Homes staff are out on the street making sure they are connecting with people who are still outside and trying to encourage them to come in,” Bedard told CP24 on Monday morning.

“Homelessness is a complicated issue and it is all about meeting people where they are. If they want to stay outside, we provide service to them outside. If we can convince them to come inside, then we will help them there. But the main goal is always to get people into housing.”

She said the city is working to add more beds to the shelter system as quickly as possible.

“Really exciting today we are opening a new shelter at Davenport and Dupont for women. In December we opened a new shelter for seniors up in north Etobicoke. It is part of the program sponsored by city council to build a 1,000 new shelter beds in the next couple of years,” Bedard said.

“We are working very hard to bring those online as fast as we can.”

For members of the public who want to help people experiencing homelessness in Toronto, Bedard said clothing can be dropped off at local shelters, where shelter staff distribute clothes to people in need.

“If you see someone that you are worried about call 9-1-1,” she added. “You can call 3-1-1 but really in this weather people need more immediate assistance so if you are worried that some looks like they are in distress, please call 9-1-1.”

Environment Canada says the deep freeze is expected to continue overnight tonight.

The temperature will feel close to -27 at around 4 a.m. but will ultimately warm up to a high of -4 C on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents in the city will get a break from the extreme cold on Wednesday, which has a forecasted high of 3 C.