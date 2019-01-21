

Web Staff , CTV News Toronto





Here is a list of school bus cancellations and school closures in the Greater Toronto Area:

Cancellations:

Durham Region: Buses have been cancelled today to schools in the Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board but schools remain open.

York Catholic and York Region District school boards: All buses cancelled today due to weather but schools remain open

Simcoe County: All school buses and vans are cancelled to schools in Simcoe County due to extreme cold weather conditions. Schools will be open today.

Toronto District and Toronto Catholic District school boards: All buses have been cancelled to schools in the Toronto District and Toronto Catholic District school boards today due to extreme cold weather. Schools will remain open.

Operating:

Peel District School Board: All buses are running normally today and all schools remain open.

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board: School buses are running today and schools are open.