Deaths of 2 people in apparent fall from residential building deemed murder-suicide: Toronto police

Toronto police say the deaths of two people in North York last month have been deemed a murder-suicide.

On the afternoon of May 8, officers responded to a call for a person in crisis in the area of Yonge Street and Byng Avenue, south of Finch Avenue.

When they arrived, police said officers located a man and a woman in front of a residential building suffering injuries consistent with a fall.

The two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Wednesday, investigators identified the victim as 23-year-old Siyue Wang, of York Region. She is the city’s 23rd homicide victim of this year.

“Homicide investigators are identifying this as a murder-suicide,” Toronto police said in a news release. “No one else is being sought by police.”

They added that no further information about the case will be released.