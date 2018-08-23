

Codianne Wilson and Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The death of a woman found at a home that exploded in Kitchener on Wednesday morning is now considered a homicide, local police said Thursday.

Edra Haan, 58, was killed and her husband Udo Haan was critically injured when an explosion demolished their home on Sprucedale Crescent at around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Both Haan and her husband were found in the backyard of the residence following the blast.

Insp. Mike Haffner said that a post-mortem examination found that Edra Haan’s death was the result of homicide.

The exact cause of the blast is not yet known, but heavy excavation equipment was brought to the scene Thursday to begin removal of debris and allow investigators access to the centre of the property.

Edra Haan was pronounced dead at the scene and her husband was rushed to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CP24 Crime Specialist Steve Ryan says the fact that an obvious cause of death was found before anyone has determined the cause of the explosion suggests Edra was killed prior to the blast.

“It’s not a far stretch to say that the homicide occurred and then the explosion happened to perhaps hide the evidence of a homicide – I would suggest that the explosion was intentional and it was as a result of the homicide occurring first.”

In a statement released to CTV News Kitchener Thursday, the woman’s brother Al Pinheiro said his sister was a “loving mother, sister, daughter, and wife” who had two adult children.

“She was my parents’ caregiver and was their lifeline. As a sister, she was somebody I looked up to. Someone who put her family ahead of herself,” Pinheiro said in a written statement.

He said the couple’s children are requesting privacy as they deal with the tragedy.

Sun Life Financial, where Udo Haan is employed, also released a statement Thursday, offering condolences to the family of the victims.

“We are deeply saddened to learn from family about the sudden passing of Edra Haan and the critical injuries sustained to her husband, Udo Haan, who remains in hospital,” the statement read. “As valued members of the Sun Life team, our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go out to their families, friends and colleagues.”

The impact of the explosion forced residents of 16 neighbouring properties to evacuate the area and it is unclear when they will be allowed to return to their homes.

At the height of the response, more than 30 firefighters were called to the scene.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the explosion.