Daylight Saving Time: when do clocks 'spring forward' in Ontario?
It’s almost time to set your clocks forward one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday.
Starting at 2 a.m. on March 10, Ontarians will “lose” an hour as Standard Time comes to an end.
Most of Ontario observes Daylight Saving Time, which comes nine days ahead of the official start of spring this year.
The bi-annual event is meant to maximize sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere by “adding” daylight in the evening in the summer and in the morning in the fall.
Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 3, 2024 at 2 a.m., which some say is the “easier” of the two time changes observed in a calendar year due to the additional hour of sleep.
'Didn't Ontario get rid of Daylight Saving time?'
While the Ontario government did pass legislation back in 2020 to stay on Daylight Saving Time, effectively doing away with the twice yearly time-change tradition, there has been little to no movement on the issue ever since.
That’s because the bill, which has since received royal assent, is contingent on Quebec and New York following suit.
Despite that, Premier Doug Ford said the province would “eventually” scrap the practice.
“I think we’ll eventually stick with Daylight Saving Time and just be like the rest of North America,” the premier said this time last year.
