Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.

Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at July 4 parade

At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.

A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard at the parade Monday morning, July 4, 2022, in a suburb of Chicago. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Bank of Canada surveys suggest business and consumer inflation expectations up

A pair of new reports from the Bank of Canada point to rising inflation expectations by Canadian businesses and consumers. In its business outlook survey released Monday, the central bank said businesses' expectations for near-term inflation have increased, and firms expect inflation to be high for longer than they did in the previous survey.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton