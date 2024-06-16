'Dangerously hot and humid conditions' to begin on Monday, says Environment Canada

Canada’s national weather agency is warning of a "prolonged heat event" starting Monday that is expected to bring “dangerously hot and humid conditions” to much of southwestern Ontario.

Late Sunday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a heat warning for a large swath of Southern Ontario, including London, Toronto, Niagara, Owen Sound, and Kingston, Ont.

According to Environment Canada, daytime highs in the area are expected to soar into the mid-thirties, with humidex values of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius, through much of the week.

“There will be little relief overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 23 C with humidex values of 26 to 30," the warning reads.

In Toronto, thunderstorms are also in the forecast for Sunday night into Monday.

People eat lunch on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

RISK OF HEAT STROKE

The high temperatures will pose a risk of heat stroke, along with deteriorating air conditions, ECCC said in its warning.

The national weather agency is advising older adults, infants, young children, pregnant people, and those with disabilities to take extra care to mitigate the risks and watch for signs of heat illness. These include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

If you believe you or someone you know has a high body temperature, has stopped sweating and/or becomes confused or unconscious, ECCC advises calling 911.

While waiting for help, the agency says to move the person to a cool place, apply a cool compress to large areas of their skin, and fan the person as much as possible.