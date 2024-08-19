Danforth Avenue in Greektown reopens following collision that saw driver ejected

A portion of Danforth Avenue that was closed in Toronto’s Greektown area after the driver of a custom Ford Model T crashed into a tree or a sign and was ejected from their vehicle has reopened.

The collision, which Toronto police say resulted in the hot rod catching fire, happened near Danforth and Eaton avenues, just east of Pape.

Police say they were called to that area at 3:50 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said in a follow-up post on X.