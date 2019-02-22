

Strong wind gusts that could knock out power and damage buildings are expected in Toronto and the GTA on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement ahead of the weekend, warning that “damaging winds” gusting up to 90 and 110 km/h will sweep into the region by Sunday afternoon.

The winds will follow “the passage of a cold front” and will linger through the night before tapering off on Monday morning.

Damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, is possible as the system passes through.

The blustery conditions won’t be without some snow. The federal weather agency said flurries and blowing snow will tag along with the high winds, dropping anywhere from two to five centimetres of snow on the region by Monday morning.

The advisory includes Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Hamilton, Guelph, Mississauga, Brampton, Halton Hills, Milton, Burlington, and Oakville.

“Most importantly, any fresh snow that falls will be whipped up by the very strong winds,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero, making travel hazardous.”

Despite the winds, Toronto will see positive temperatures this weekend.

Friday will see a high of 3 C, feeling more like -6 in the morning and -13 overnight.

The sun will come out Saturday with a high of 2 and periods of light rain in the evening.

The predicted windy Sunday will be the warmest of all – with daytime high of 7 C.