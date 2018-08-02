Dalton Pompey suspended by Blue Jays for violating club policy
Toronto Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey hits a single off Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz during sixth inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (The Canadian Press/Chris Young)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 4:16PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 2, 2018 4:24PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Toronto Blue Jays have suspended Canadian outfielder Dalton Pompey for violating club policy.
Pompey's suspension was confirmed by a Blue Jays spokesperson Thursday, but no specific reason for the discipline was given.
The spokesperson said Pompey, from Mississauga, Ont., should be back with the team in a few days.
Pompey last played for the Buffalo Bisons, Toronto's triple-A affiliate, in a 2-1 win in Indianapolis on Sunday.
He walked in the first inning and made a catch in left field before Billy McKinney pinch hit for him in the second.
The 25-year-old Pompey is hitting .291 in 30 games for Buffalo this season with five home runs and 15 runs batted in.