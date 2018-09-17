

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A female cyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a bus in downtown Toronto, police say.

The incident occurred in the area of Bay and Wellington streets around 12:06 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim stuck under a bus. Toronto police say paramedics were able to remove the victim “fairly quickly.”

Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police later said.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the collision.