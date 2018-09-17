Cyclist struck by bus in downtown Toronto
A cyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a bus in the city's Bay and Wellington streets area on September 17, 2018. (Twitter/@FinnSpirit)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 12:48PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 17, 2018 1:45PM EDT
A female cyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a bus in downtown Toronto, police say.
The incident occurred in the area of Bay and Wellington streets around 12:06 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim stuck under a bus. Toronto police say paramedics were able to remove the victim “fairly quickly.”
Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police later said.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the collision.