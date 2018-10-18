

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





GO Train service on the Stouffville Line has been suspended while police investigate a fatal crash involving a cyclist.

It happened east of Milliken Station shortly before 10 a.m.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said it's believed a cyclist was crossing the tracks at Steeles he was struck by the train.

The male victim was transported to hospital with critical injuries, Aikins said.

Toronto police later confirmed that the victim died of his injuries.

Aikins said about 700 passengers on board a train stopped in the area were removed from the train and loaded onto buses to continue their journey.

Metrolinx is advising passengers to check the schedule online to determine which trains have been cancelled or delayed.

Steeles Avenue East has been closed in both directions between Turff and Redlea avenues to accomodate an investigation.