

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male cyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Sunnyside.

Police responded to reports of a cyclist struck near Colbourne Lodge and Lake Sore Boulevard West around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics say the cyclist was in his 30s and he was taken to a trauma centre. Police said his injuries are serious and “possibly life threatening.”

Eastbound Lake Shore was closed at Ellis Avenue for several hours but has since reopened.

The driver remained on the scene.