Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in North York
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:19PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:24PM EDT
A female cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York, police said.
The incident occurred sometime before 4 p.m. in the area of Bayview Avenue and Foxwarren Drive, near Sheppard Avenue.
Police said that a vehicle struck the cyclist and then hit a hydro pole.
The woman has been transported to the hospital for treatment.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.