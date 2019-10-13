

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A female cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York, police said.

The incident occurred sometime before 4 p.m. in the area of Bayview Avenue and Foxwarren Drive, near Sheppard Avenue.

Police said that a vehicle struck the cyclist and then hit a hydro pole.

The woman has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.