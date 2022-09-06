Cyclist injured after alleged unprovoked road rage incident in popular Toronto park

Marcel Zierfuss is seen after being struck by a vehicle in High Park in these photographs provided to CTV News Toronto. (David Shellnut) Marcel Zierfuss is seen after being struck by a vehicle in High Park in these photographs provided to CTV News Toronto. (David Shellnut)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why should we care about the Quebec election?

It is really important for those who do care about the future of this incredible country of ours to pay some attention to Francois Legault as he romps to a second consecutive majority, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton