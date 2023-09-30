Cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries following head-on collision with pickup truck in Etobicoke
A cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Etobicoke.
Police say the crash, between the truck and a dirt bike, occurred near the intersection of Islington and Finch avenues at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday.
Charges have not been laid at this time, police say.
The cyclist remains in a trauma centre with critical injuries.
