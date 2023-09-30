Toronto

Cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries following head-on collision with pickup truck in Etobicoke

Toronto police

A cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Etobicoke.

Police say the crash, between the truck and a dirt bike, occurred near the intersection of Islington and Finch avenues at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday.

Charges have not been laid at this time, police say.

The cyclist remains in a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News