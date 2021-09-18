TORONTO -- One person died Saturday afternoon after falling off a cliff while biking on a trail at a park in Toronto.

Emergency crews responded to E.T. Seton Park, in North York, at around 2 p.m.

When they arrived, they located a cyclist seriously injured and without vital signs.

Toronto paramedics say the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the death.