'Crime prevention device' installed in Oshawa, Ont. draws accusations of discrimination
An Oshawa, Ont. activist is hoping her accusations of discrimination will be heard above the sounds blaring from what’s been described as a ‘crime prevention device’ installed underneath a bridge in the city.
“This is a sign of an ongoing effort to remove visible homelessness from the downtown core without actually addressing the root cause,” Christeen Thornton said in an interview with CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.
Installed in August of 2021, the City of Oshawa said the device – which emits an alternating, high-frequency beeping noise audible to anyone in the immediate area – is an example of CPTED, or crime prevention through environmental design.
“This particular location along the Joe Kolodzie recreational trail was identified by police, municipal law enforcement and corporate security as an area of criminal activity,” the city said in a statement. “The city received numerous complaints from members of the public and seniors concerned for their safety while using the recreational trail, which includes the throughway under the bridge.”
Since its installation, the city said it has adjusted the volume emitted from the device following complaints from the public regarding concerns over its potential harm to people and animals.
Oshawa's crime prevention device is seen in this image on Oct. 11, 2022.
Moreover, on Sept. 2, the city said it hired a third-party acoustic engineer who assessed the noise levels coming from the device. Following the assessment, the city said it was determined the sound emitted from the device is comparable to “common everyday sounds” like a dishwasher or a conversation heard at one metre away.
Thornton said she doesn’t buy that and adds the sound itself is quite unnerving, especially to those seeking shelter underneath the bridge.
“It is absolutely discriminatory. Because if this was really meant to deter crime, then they would be putting this in high-crime areas,” she said, adding she believes the area near John and Centre streets is not a “crime hotspot,” according to the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS)’s crime map – which shows areas in the city most affected by criminal activity.
“Where we're standing actually is a floodplain. And the area where the speaker is pointed out is the only raised area where in the spring that people can get up out of the water to sleep,” she explained.
The bridge where Oshawa's crime prevention device is housed is seen in this image on Oct. 11, 2022.
In an email to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for the DRPS said the force was informed “but not consulted” about the installation of the device.
The reaction to the noise coming from underneath the bridge among those walking the path on Tuesday appears to be mixed.
“I think it’s terrible. It’s absolutely horrible,” said one woman. “There are homeless people that are living here. I think that [the city] could deal with a different way of getting rid of them rather than forcing them out through noise violation, basically.”
Another area resident said he regularly walks the path and voiced concerns over the device’s possible effect on those with mental illness.
“I don’t know what this beeping thing is but those who have mental illnesses like me – it can send us into a different [state,]” he said.
One resident, who said the area used to be a gathering place for people experiencing homelessness, only recently started frequenting the area as she felt it was previously unsafe to do so.
“I feel much safer when I’m walking through the path because there aren’t as many homeless [people.] It’s safer for everyone I think.”
Meanwhile, Thornton said she hopes the city will shut off the device “immediately” and consider investigating what long-term effects, if any, it could have on those who hear it.
“I think that Health Canada should look at banning such technology because we fully don't understand its impact on people in the long term.”
