Crews working to extinguish hotspots following 'catastrophic' explosion, fire in northeast Scarborough

A fire that broke out following a massive explosion at a commercial building in northeast Scarborough late Tuesday night is now “mostly extinguished,” but firefighters remain on scene to put out any remaining hotspots, said Acting Platoon Chief Sofie Lasiuk.

Speaking from the scene late Wednesday morning, Lasiuk said heavy equipment will now be brought in to pull apart the roof of 400 Finchdene Square, which along with several interior supporting walls, collapsed on top of the fire making it impossible for Toronto fire’s hose lines to access those recessed or hidden spaces.

Lasiuk said once that is done, firefighters will conduct a proper search of the building for anyone that may have been inside.

Toronto Fire Services will also be using a Toronto police's drone to get an aerial visuals of the scene and to record footage for investigators, she said.

Currently, all utilities in the affected industrial strip mall near Finch Avenue East between Markham Road and Morningside Avenue have been shut off until the building is deemed safe to enter.

Lasiuk said several businesses in the complex, notably those next to the two units where the explosion occurred, will be off limits for the “foreseeable future” due to the extent of the structural damage.

Toronto firefighters spray water on hot spots following an April 25 explosion and a fire at 400 Finchdene Square.

The incident happened shortly before midnight Tuesday at Maple Furniture Inc., a custom woodworking business that occupies units 15 and 16.

Despite the rubble and mess, there are no reports of injuries at this time. Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they did not transport any patients to hospital.

“Reports are that there was no people working here at the time and the building was clear,” Acting Platoon Chief Robert Hewson said early Wednesday morning.

Toronto fire is working with the fire marshal's office and their own investigators throughout the day to determine the cause, circumstances, and origin of this fire. Crews are expected to be on scene for the next day or so, Lasiuk said.

The cost of the damages is still to be determined.

Motorists and commuters should note that roads in the immediate area remain off limits at this time.