TORONTO -- Brampton firefighters and members of the Toronto Wildlife Centre crawled and chipped their way across a frozen pond on Monday in an effort to save a swan in distress.

Local animal activists said they feared the bird may be suffering from lead poisoning.

“This pond is on the site of a former gun shooting range, it’s full of lead,” said Dr. Maureen Harper, a retired veterinarian. She spotted the swan looking gaunt and weak on Friday.

“This is like deja vu for me. We lost a swan here in 2018 due to what we believe was lead toxicity. I’m completely exasperated to think we’re going through the same scenario again.”

Following the death of the bird two years ago, the Ministry Of Environment, Conservation and Parks conducted tests showing elevated levels of lead in the water and subsequently ordered a fence, fountain and reflective tape to be placed around the pond to try and keep local residents, animals and water fowl away.

The site is the former home of the Peel Gun Club, which closed nearly 20 years ago. The pond, which is part of Heart Lake, is currently owned by real estate developer Vandyk Properties.

“The ministry is aware that the pond on the site of a former gun club in Brampton is contaminated with lead,” Gary Wheeler, a spokesman for the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, told CTV News Toronto in a statement Monday afternoon.

“The property owner plans to install a cap on the wetlands that will provide a barrier to contaminated soil and sediment in Fall 2021. The ministry will continue to stay on top of this issue to ensure the lead contamination in the pond is properly addressed.”

Rescue efforts were called off late Monday afternoon at sundown, with plans to resume Tuesday morning.

“Time is of the essence here,” Harper said. “I’m hopeful it’s not too late for here because she’s moving around but each day things become more dire for her.”