TORONTO -- Crews are working to recover a crane being used in Eglinton Crosstown construction that toppled over after the ground underneath it collapsed.

The incident occurred Monday night at around Eglinton Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road.

Engineers say the ground shifted due to soil erosion caused by water. When this occurred, the 70-tonne piece of equipment fell over.

One person sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

In a statement, the Ministry of Labour said they are investigating the incident and that the employee, who worked for All Canada Crane Corp, sustained an injury to their leg.

"A Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development Inspector and Engineer attended the scene and one requirement was issued to the Constructor and one requirement was issued to the employer," the said in the statement. "The investigation is ongoing."

Roads in the area have been closed while crews use a second larger crane to stabilize and recover the one that fell.

The recovery plan has been approved by Crosslinx soil engineers and Toronto Fire is on scene to provide assistance if necessary.