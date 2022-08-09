Crews recover two bodies from construction site trench collapse in Ajax, Ont.

Trump says Florida estate 'under siege, raided, and occupied' by FBI

The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

