Crews battling fire at Toronto church home to historic Group of 7 mural
Crews are battling a fire inside a downtown Toronto church that is home to a historic piece of Canadian art.
In a post to X, police say that crews were called to St. Anne’s Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue just before 8 a.m.
The blaze, which has since been elevated to a four-alarm fire, has broken a number windows and caused significant smoke damage.
No injuries have been reported.
The scene of a fire at St. Anne's Church in Toronto can be seen above. (CP24)
The church was built between 1907 and 1908, and was designated a heritage easement by the City of Toronto in 1996.
According to its website, the church contains the only known religious works of art by the Group of Seven, alongside other notable paintings.
Police say to expect delays in the area and use alternative routes, as Gladstone Ave is closed between College and Dundas street.
Crews are battling a fire at St. Anne's Church in Toronto on Sunday. (CP24)
