Crews battle two-alarm fire at Rexdale auto repair garage
A fire truck is shown at the scene of a two-alarm call at an Albion Road auto garage.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 6:39AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 1, 2019 8:22AM EDT
Crews remained on fire watch early Sunday morning following a two-alarm blaze at a Rexdale auto repair garage.
Toronto Fire says that it was initially dispatched to the building on Albion Road near Highway 27 at around 12:45 a.m. after a passerby notice the fire and heard explosions coming from the property.
Firefighters encountered heavy smoke at the rear of the building upon arrival and then determined that a vehicle was on fire inside the premises, Toronto Fire says.
The fire was put out a short time later, however two fire trucks remained on scene overnight as a precaution.
The cause of the fire remains unclear.