A fire broke out on a residential street in Richmond Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., York Regional Police said emergency crews were battling a blaze that had caused damage to two homes that were under construction.

The homes are located in the area of Marbrook and Peterhouse streets.

@RHFES are at the scene. No injuries reported.

Aerial footage of the scene from the CTV News Toronto chopper showed black smoke billowing from the houses, as well as dozens of firefighters spraying water onto the structures.

No injuries have been reported.

