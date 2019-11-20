Crews battle fire on Richmond Hill street
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 1:47PM EST
Emergency crews battle a blaze in Richmond Hill on Nov. 20, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)
A fire broke out on a residential street in Richmond Hill on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m., York Regional Police said emergency crews were battling a blaze that had caused damage to two homes that were under construction.
The homes are located in the area of Marbrook and Peterhouse streets.
Aerial footage of the scene from the CTV News Toronto chopper showed black smoke billowing from the houses, as well as dozens of firefighters spraying water onto the structures.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. More details to come…