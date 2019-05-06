

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews are working to extinguish a four-alarm fire at Jones Avenue Adult Centre in the city’s east end.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. on Monday at the Toronto District School Board institution in the area of Danforth and Jones avenues.

Fifteen fire trucks were dispatched to the scene.

Officials said the blaze broke out on the third floor of the building.

Aerial footage from the scene captured in the 5 o’clock hour showed flames and grey smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Toronto Fire said seven workers were on the building’s roof when the fire broke out. They were all able to escape uninjured.

No other injuries have been reported in the incident.

Officials have asked those in the area to keep their windows closed.

Roads have been blocked off nearby.