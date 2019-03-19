

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A number of collisions have been reported around the GTA amid slippery road conditions.

Roads around the city were slick early Tuesday morning after some light snowfall.

Parts of two major highways are currently closed because of collisions.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Ontario Provincial Police said all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed at Eglinton Avenue near the Highway 427 interchange because of a collision. The northbound ramp from Highway 427 to eastbound Highway 401 is also closed.

At around the same time, police also said all southbound lanes of Highway 427 were closed at Airport Road due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.

It is not known how long either closure will last.

In a tweet, OPP urged drivers to pay attention to conditions on the roads.

“OPP have received several reports of collisions on #Hwy401 #Hwy410 in the #Mississauga #Toronto area - Please remember to always drive according to weather conditions,” the tweet read.

Most of the snow is expected to melt off later this morning as the temperature climbs above the freezing mark. A high of 6 C is expected in the city today.