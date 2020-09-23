TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced COVID-19 tests will be available in up to 60 pharmacies across the province starting on Friday.

Ford made the announcement in Huntsville, Ont. on Wednesday while unveiling the second part of the government's COVID-19 fall preparedness plan.

Ontarians who make an appointment and have no COVID-19 symptoms will able to get a free COVID-19 test at participating Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall and independent pharmacy locations.

Ford said the initiative will reduce pressure on the province's 147 assessment centres, some of which have seen long line-ups in recent weeks.

The government said further locations will be added to the list in the coming weeks.

"We need to make it easier to get a COVID test, as it is with a flu shot," Ford said. "It is easy to get a flu shot and we have to make sure a COVID test is just as easy."

Ford also announced that three Toronto hospitals - Women's College, Mount Sinai and Toronto Western Hospital - will start conducting COVID-19 saliva testing this week.

"We're working to expand these options to even more hospitals, pharmacies and other test sites," Ford said.

The testing initiative is the second part of the government's fall pandemic preparedness plan. The first piece involved purchasing millions of seasonal flu shots that the government is encouraging all residents to get.

Ford said on Tuesday a "more challenging" and “more complicated” second wave of COVID-19 is on its way.

“The flu shot helps reduce visits to our emergency rooms and doctor’s offices during the season and this will help with keeping capacity in our health-care system,” the premier said. “We need to ensure our hospitals are not overwhelmed by the next wave of COVID-19."