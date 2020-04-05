TORONTO -- Another resident of a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. has died as a result of COVID-19 as the death toll for the facility climbs to 23.

The news comes a day after Pinecrest Nursing Home confirmed an additional two COVID-19 deaths at the residence.

“Our staff continue to ensure quality care and a safe environment for all residents,” administrator Mary Carr said in a statement issued Sunday morning. “All staff are wearing full personal protective equipment at all times while on the premises.”

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus at the 65-bed facility began on March 18 and also claimed the life of Jean Pollock, the wife of an infected resident who visited daily, but did not live at the residence.

Seniors' residences and long-term care homes in Ontario continue to feel the devastating effects of COVID-19. According to the ministry of health, there are currently 44 outbreaks in those facilities across the province, with more than 50 confirmed deaths.

On Friday, the provincial government issued a temporary order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to assist long-term care facilities in their response to COVID-19. According to the order, retirement homes and other long-term care facilities will have more flexibility to recruit and reassign staff to address the impact of the virus. Facilities will also be able to focus more resources toward implementing protocols and procedures put in place to protect residents.

