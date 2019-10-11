Court hearing Ontario students' fight over opt-out of supplementary fees
Published Friday, October 11, 2019
A lawyer for Ontario students says a government change to how students pay certain fees threatens the autonomy of the province's colleges and universities.
The Progressive Conservative government has given post-secondary students the option to opt out of many non-essential fees.
The money from such fees is used to run student clubs, newspapers, food banks and other support programs.
The province maintains students should have a choice as to which campus services they support.
But a lawyer for students tells Divisional Court that the measure is largely political.
Student groups say the so-called "Students Choice Initiative" threatens programs, and amounts to student-union busting.
