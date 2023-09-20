Counter-protests of anti-LGBTQ2S+ demonstrations reach more than 1,000 in Toronto
More than 1,000 counter-protesters descended on Queen’s Park to combat anti-LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education demonstrations, one of the many planned across the country on Wednesday.
Nationwide protests under the banner “1 Million March 4 Children” are pushing for the elimination of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculums in Canada.
CTV News is covering these events live as they unfold in Toronto.
12 p.m.
On social media, #1MillionMarch4Chidren began trending with users poking fun at the fact that the hashtag has a spelling mistake.
The #TransRightsAreHumanRights hashtag also trended on Twitter with one user writing, “A reminder as people vilify public education and educators: schools often serve as a lifeline for kids who actually *are* abused at home.”
11:30 a.m.
Police officers stood near the statue at the centre of Queen’s Park monitoring the protests and counter protests congregating outside of the legislature.
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
“It’s our freedom to create our children as we want. It’s our kids. It’s our choice,” a participant protesting LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education said into a microphone on the north side of Queen’s Park where demonstrators gathered.
As speeches continued, one participant told CP24, “ I have issue with some of the content being taught to children in schools.”
“I do have issues though with parents not being involved in children's transitions because if you're aware within schools, children can transition without parents even being aware.”
One protester held a poster with the People's Party of Canada logo while another waved a flag that said, “Leave our kids alone.”
Police monitor a protest and counter protest outside of Queen's Park.
10 a.m.
“Community Solidarity Toronto” spans across a massive sign held by members of the Social Economic Racial Climate Justice, alongside a purple sign that reads, “Shut Down Hate” at the south side of Queen’s Park.
Meanwhile, participants chanted, “Trans rights are human rights.”
9:30 a.m.
The 519, an agency in downtown Toronto that supports members of the LGBTQ2S+ community, tells CTV News Toronto there are at least 1,000 counter-protesters at Queen’s Park.
One participant chanted: “Trans rights under attack, what do we do?”
“Stand up for that,” the crowd responded.
A counter protest sign reads, "Love Always Wins" in Toronto.
9:25 a.m.
While speaking at a transit event, Chow responded to questions from reporters about the protests taking place.
"Toronto is a caring and welcoming place for everyone, including LGBTQ neighbours and young people. So there's no room for hate in this inclusive city of ours. You will see upstairs (at City Hall), you will see a trans flag flying. We put it up because it's a show of solidarity," the mayor said.
A participant holds a sign that says "Educators for Trans Youth" while crossing Church Street in Toronto.
9 a.m.
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam spoke to CP24 while participating in counter protests outside of Queen’s Park.
“They are creating a very harmful situation,” Wong-Tam said, speaking about the increasingly hostile environments of anti-LGBTQ2S+ rhetoric at schools.
“We know that suicide rates among queer students and trans students are significantly higher and if they are not being supported at home, then school is sometimes the only safe place for them – and that’s why we’re here.”
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam speaks to reporters while participating in counter protests outside of Queen’s Park.
8:45 a.m.
The counter-protests began marching towards Queen’s Park. Participants held colourful signs that read, “Educators for trans youth,” and “We will always exist.”
Counter protesters march towards Queen's Park in Toronto.
8:30 a.m.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she has stood shoulder-to-shoulder in support of LGBTQ2S+ communities, and against discrimination, hatred and bigotry for decades.
“From the earliest Pride parades, through the AIDS crisis, winning same-sex marriage, and much more. I continue to stand with you today in the face of hate," Chow said in a statement on social media.
8 a.m.
Counter-protesters started to congregate at Barbara Hall Park before marching to Queen’s Park.
The “1 Million March 4 Children” demonstration is also expected to gather at the legislature.
5 a.m.
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce released a message stating the government’s commitment to the safety and well-being of all children in schools, “irrespective of your faith, heritage, sexual orientation, or color of skin.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Climate change 'is killing us': UN sounds health alarm
The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, officials warned in New York this week, calling for better training, research, and resilience measures to tackle the twin priorities in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly.
Travel advisory: India urges citizens, international students to be 'cautious' in Canada
The government of India is advising its citizens living in Canada to be cautious amid what it calls 'growing anti-India activities' in the country, allegations from Ottawa that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
Rising cost of living tops Canadians' list of worries, RBC survey finds
A new RBC survey suggests financial uncertainty has become the new normal for many Canadians as inflation eats into their savings and hampers their future financial security.
Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.
How safe are scooters? A pediatric ER expert weighs in
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
This world-class airport will soon go passport-free
Starting in 2024, officials say Singapore’s Changi Airport will introduce automated immigration clearance, which will allow passengers to depart the city-state without passports, using only biometric data.
P.E.I. woman flies to New York to track down her lost luggage
After a week without a satisfying answer from the airline that lost her bag, a P.E.I. woman took matters into her own hands, returned to the airport where it was lost, and found it herself.
Canada's agenda at the UN General Assembly: Climate crisis, Ukraine, poverty
Canada's to-do list at the United Nations? Confronting the climate crisis, helping Ukraine defeat Russia and eradicating global poverty, among other things.
Montreal
-
Habs forward Paul Byron announces his retirement from hockey after 521 games
Forward Paul Byron announced his retirement from professional hockey on Wednesday in a letter published by the Montreal Canadiens.
-
Student housing development in the works for downtown Montreal
A new apartment building just for students is coming to downtown Montreal, just a few metro stops away from Concordia, McGill and UQAM. Located on the corner of St-Laurent Boulevard and Ontario Street, "Le Méridien" will house up to 281 students by the start of the 2026 academic year.
-
Man, 46, arrested in Vancouver in connection with stabbing death in Montreal's Chinatown
Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a suspect in Vancouver in connection with a homicide in Chinatown last year.
London
-
Protest over gender policies in schools met by counter-protestors outside TVDSB
Demonstrators protesting gender-affirming policies in schools Wednesday morning in London were met by a group of counter protestors near the Thames Valley District School Board.
-
Veltman murder trial: Jury not sitting on Wednesday
Cross examination of the London Police Service detective who interviewed Nathaniel Veltman in the hours after the attack on the Afzaal family continued Tuesday in a Windsor courtroom. The jury will not be seated on Wednesday, so here’s a recap of what’s happened so far.
-
Council sworn to secrecy amid concern over appointments to board of London Hydro: Here’s what we know
Some city councillors are sounding the alarm about pending appointments to the Board of Directors at London Hydro— but confidentiality rules forbid them from explaining why they’re so concerned.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener
There are hundreds of people in Carl Zehr Square in downtown Kitchener, protesting for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education.
-
K-W Symphony says it needs $2 million by Friday to avoid insolvency
"Our situation has gone from dire to desperate. We do not have a long runway left," past symphony chair Heather Galt says.
-
Cyclist airlifted after Waterloo crash
Waterloo regional police say a cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
Protests, counter-protests across the north Wednesday morning
Protests and counter-protests about gender inclusive education are taking place in communities across northeastern Ontario, here is a look at what is happening and why.
-
OPINION
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
-
Woman was held hostage, repeatedly assaulted, Timmins police say
A 54-year-old man is facing sexual assault, forcible confinement and numerous other charges connected with a month-long ordeal endured by a Timmins woman.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor condemns anti-LGBTQ2S+ 'Million March for Children' rally in Ottawa
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is condemning the "One Million March for Children" on Parliament Hill, which is a protest opposed to teaching LGBTQ2S+ issues in schools.
-
Atletico Ottawa captain Carl Haworth to retire at season's end
Atlético Ottawa has announced its captain, Carl Haworth, will retire from professional soccer at the end of this season.
-
Carling high-rise proposal returns to planning committee following notification flap
A controversial proposal to build two high-rise towers on Carling Avenue, directly across the street from the Central Experimental Farm, is back in front of the planning committee today.
Windsor
-
One person dead, four injured in Chatham house fire
One person has died and four were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Tuesday night at a multi-unit home in Chatham.
-
Protests and counter protests about LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Windsor
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education are taking place in Windsor and across the country on Wednesday.
-
Unifor, Ford Motor Company reach tentative agreement
In an eleventh hour deal, Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
Barrie
-
Driver hospitalized after SUV strikes car and flees the scene in Barrie
Police in Barrie are investigating a hit-and-run that reportedly happened when an SUV left a parking lot and struck another car, injuring the driver.
-
Innisfil carjacking suspect arrested, 2nd suspect remains on the loose
Police arrested a man identified in an armed carjacking in Innisfil last year that injured a 77-year-old woman, while a second suspect remains on the loose.
-
Public invited to line route as South Simcoe police honour slain constables with memorial run
In anticipation of the upcoming first anniversary of the tragic deaths of constables Morgan Russell and Devon Northrup, the South Simcoe Police Service is preparing to pay tribute to their fallen heroes.
Atlantic
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
Hundreds flood downtown Halifax to protest and counter-protest
Hundreds of protesters packed in front of Halifax city hall Wednesday in a protest and counter-protest all centered around LGBTQ2S+ rights in schools.
-
New Brunswick senator's bill would require Ottawa to pay for Chignecto Isthmus project
A New Brunswick senator has introduced a bill that would declare the narrow land link between his province and Nova Scotia a federal responsibility.
Calgary
-
1MillionMarch4Children demonstration planned in Calgary
Protests and counter-protests will be taking place in Calgary over gender ideology in schools, part of a larger, nation-wide demonstration on Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
Travel advisory: India urges citizens, international students to be 'cautious' in Canada
The government of India is advising its citizens living in Canada to be cautious amid what it calls 'growing anti-India activities' in the country, allegations from Ottawa that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.
Winnipeg
-
Jury selection tomorrow in Peter Nygard sex-assault case in Toronto
Jury selection in the sexual-assault case against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is set to begin in a Toronto courtroom tomorrow.
-
The constituencies to watch ahead of Manitoba's election
With the countdown on to election day in Manitoba, political experts say seats are up for grabs and could flip in and outside Winnipeg. Here is a look at some of the close battles and tight races to watch across the province.
-
How safe are scooters? A pediatric ER expert weighs in
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's mayor condemns planned anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests
Vancouver's mayor has added his voice to the chorus of officials condemning anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests planned to take place in B.C. and across the country Wednesday.
-
Driver who crashed into highway overpass fled scene on foot: North Vancouver RCMP
The driver of a truck that slammed into an overpass in North Vancouver – causing an overnight highway closure – fled the scene on foot, according to authorities.
-
Short-term rentals in B.C. causing 20% increase in prices for long-term renters: report
A team of researchers has crunched the numbers and estimates that British Columbia’s renters are paying roughly 20 per cent more than they otherwise would have due to the impact of short-term rentals.
Edmonton
-
What we know about the anti-LGBTQ2S+ protest, counter-protest in Edmonton and across Canada on Wednesday
Protesters in Edmonton will gather outside the Alberta Teachers' Association building on 142 Street and 110 Avenue Wednesday morning, according to the 1MillionMarch4Children.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
N.W.T. wildfire season rages on despite return home for many residents
Representatives from municipal, Indigenous and territorial governments on Tuesday evening provided an update on the status of fires and recovery efforts in the Northwest Territories as the wildfire season there continues to play out.