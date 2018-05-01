

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Some city councilors running for re-election will not be representing the same group of constituents as they have over the last four years.

The reason for this is a change in ward boundaries, which will see city council expand by three seats.

In November 2016, city council voted to approve the creation of three additional wards, increasing the number of seats on council from 44 to 47. According to city data, the population within some city wards has grown 30 to 45 per cent above the average population. Most of the wards within the GTA have been redrawn, with only seven of city council’s wards remaining the same.

“The city was concerned that the value of a resident’s vote may not be equal across all wards if this trend continued,” the city website said. Previous reviews called the current boundaries “unbalanced,” saying the representation “impacts voter parity…not just at election time, but every time City Council votes.”

Under this new 47-ward system, each councillor will represent an average of 61,000 constituents.

The last time the ward boundaries were adjusted was in 2000.

May 1 marked the first day Torontonians could register to run for the 2018 municipal election. A number of incumbents have released statements, explaining to constituents why they are running in a different ward.

“I'm writing to you today because in this fall’s municipal election, ward boundaries are changing, and I will no longer have the opportunity to represent all of our downtown neighbourhoods,” Councillor Joe Cressy said in a statement announcing his intention to run in Ward 24. “Over the last year, I have agonized over the decision of where to run, given these significant changes.”

Councillor Ana Bailão is running in a new expanded ward. “The community that I’ve had the privilege of representing knows me well and now it’s exciting to expand that work to different neighborhoods that I know I can add quite a bit (to),” she said.

The new boundaries will take effect on Dec. 1, 2018.