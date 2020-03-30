TORONTO -- Cottage country mayors are urging people to “stay away and isolate” in an effort to reduce the influx of visitors inundating small towns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The request comes from officials in the Muskoka region, where there has been an increase in seasonal residents.

"There's certainly been a move north from people in the GTA," Muskoka Lakes Mayor Phil Harding told CTV News Toronto.

He says the issue peaked around the start of March Break, when an influx of visitors caused a supply chain shortage.

"Everyone came up and they're filling their fridges and they're filling their freezers. Many people bought freezers just to store food," Harding said. "There was definitely a super short strain on our food supply and grocery stores."

He added that for the most part, many have returned home and their retailers have been able to restock on supplies.

Today CND's Chief Public Health officer advised ppl should not head 2 cottages. This is the 1st “medial officer” that has commented and I will not object. If you are in the GTA – stay put. If you are in Muskoka – stay put. Most important for all residents – Self Isolate. — Phil Harding (@muskoka365) March 30, 2020

Hospitals in rural communities may also not be equipped to handle an increase in demand from out-of-town visitors, as they are already short on staffing and resources.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), which oversees hospitals in Clinton, St. Mary's, Seaforth and Stratford, says about 60 per cent of their in-patient beds are currently occupied.

The Clinton Public Hospital is already seeing reduced emergency department hours due to a shortage of nursing staff.

"Our system is designed to support our geographic population sizes," Andrew Williams, CEO of HPHA.

"We are expecting in the summertime an increase in emergency room visits for minor issues, but we are not certainly prepared to respond to a significant increase in volume for COVID-19."

It's something Dawn Macdonald, a cottage owner from Toronto, says she is taking into consideration.

She and her husband have been self-isolating in their Muskoka cottage for more than a month, since before the restrictions were put in place.

"What happens if one of us does contract it? Then we need to make that tough decision," Macdonald said. "Do we get in our car and drive home to Toronto, or stay home at our cottage?"