TORONTO -- One day after a crash in the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood left a 17-year-old girl dead, Toronto police made an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive at around noon on Monday for a report of a collision involving a Beck taxi cab and a grey Mazda 3.

Collision:

Don Mills Rd/ Green Belt Dr

- 2 vehicles involved

- one of the vehicles struck a pole, the pole is now on the ground

- serious injuries reported

- 1 person is trapped in a vehicle

- we are now OS #GO2274829^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 25, 2019

The 43-year-old driver of the taxi was heading southbound along Don Mills Road before attempting to make a left turn onto Green Belt Drive.

At the same time, the Mazda, which was being driven by a 17-year-old male, was heading northbound on Don Mills Road.

The two vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection, according to investigators.

“The Mazda spun and struck a traffic signal police before coming to a stop,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday morning.

A 17-year-old female passenger of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the two other passengers of the Mazda were taken from the scene of the crash to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the taxi remained at the scene and did not sustain any physical injuries, police said.

“The investigation is ongoing by traffic services. Police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.”

No charges have been laid thus far.

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, the principal of Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute said that a Grade 12 student had died on Monday following a collision.

“This has been a somber day for all of us at the school as we mourn the tragic loss of a young life,” Carlo Di Felice wrote in the letter. “The individual will be sorely missed by our students and staff.”

Di Felice said the school has reserved a space where students can go to reflect and remember their friend. They will also be offering support and counselling to anyone who may need it.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).