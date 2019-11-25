TORONTO -- A crash in the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Monday afternoon has left a 17-year-old girl dead.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive at around noon for a report of a collision.

Toronto Traffic Services Sgt. Neil Munroe said that a grey Mazda was heading northbound on Don Mills Road when it collided with a Beck Taxi making a left turn.

The Mazda spun out of control and struck a pole, which fell to the ground.

Munroe said that the teenager was sitting in the back seat of the Mazda and was found by emergency crews without vital signs. She was later pronounced dead.

Three other occupants of the Mazda sustained minor injuries.

There were no occupants inside the taxi at the time of the incident.

Update:

- The female who was deemed to be in life threatening condition, has succumbed to her injuries and has been pronounced deceased in hospital

- we are in the process of notifying next of kin and will not be providing any further details on the victim at this time.^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 25, 2019

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted.